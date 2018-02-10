Ayew to Ex-West Ham Recruitment Director: We’re proud Africans

Ghana star Andre Ayew has hit back at former West Ham director of recruitment Tony Henry for questioning the attitude of African players.

Henry was fired by the Hammers for comments he made claiming that players from the continent caused trouble in the dressing room.

The 28-year old, who left West Ham on deadline day to rejoin Swansea in an £18 million deal, has now hit out at the Hammers officials insisting Africans bring success to their sides.

Ayew says African players are very proud of themselves and where they come from.

“I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves, we know where we have come from, and we believe in our football,” said Ayew.

“African players like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o have played at the greatest clubs in the world and done their jobs.

“We have done a lot to get into professional football and African footballers now play for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

“It’s an honour to be an African. I am so proud and so happy and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Ayew is in line to make his Swansea debut this weekend against Burnley in the Premier League.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana