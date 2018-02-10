Another Trump aide quits over abuse claims

A speechwriter has become the second White House aide this week to resign amid allegations of domestic abuse.

David Sorensen denies his former wife’s allegations he was violent and emotionally abusive.

His departure comes just days after another Trump official, Rob Porter, quit over allegations of abuse from two ex-wives, something he denies.

Questions have been raised over how long it took the White House to act on the accusations facing Mr Porter.

Mr Sorensen’s ex-wife Jessica Corbett told the Washington Post that he was physically abusive to her while they were married.

She said that on separate occasions her former husband ran a car over her foot, threw her against a wall and extinguished a cigarette on her hand.

In response, Mr Sorensen released a statement in which he said he had “never committed violence of any kind against any woman in my entire life” and that instead it was he who had been physically abused.

He said he was considering legal action, but said he quit because he “didn’t want the White House to have to deal with this distraction.”

White House officials said they learned of the accusations by Mr Sorensen’s wife late on Thursday.

“We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” deputy press secretary Raj Shah said.

