Anas’ mother dies aged 62

Mariam Damba, mother of the acclaimed investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

Anas’ mother, aged 62, worked as a community health nurse at the Nima Polyclinic.

Madam Mariam Damba, a practising Muslim, is expected to be buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Anas, who confirmed his bereavement to online portal mynewsgh, said funeral arrangments would be announced soon.

He took time to express his gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Medical ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I thank all hard working doctors at the Medical Emergency Unit at Korle Bu for their frantic efforts at trying to save my mother’s life,” he said.

“To Dr. Techi, Dr. Otoo, Dr. Hardi Mohammed Abdalah, Prof. Alex Doudoo, Dr. Acheampong, Dr. Nkrumah, Dr, Naa and Dr, Bioma, Dr. Jamila Khalid and all the other hard-working doctors who did their best at Medical Emergency, I say thanks… Also to you the energetic nurses who did their best too, I thank you.”

Madam Mariam Damba is survived by her husband and three children; Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his two sisters Karimatu Anas and Humu Kulsum Anas.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana