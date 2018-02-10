18 sex workers granted bail in New Juaben

The Eastern Regional Police Command has granted police enquiry bail to 18 suspected female sex workers in the New Juaben Municipality.

The 18 suspects, aged between 20 and 36, were rounded up at 1:30am on Thursday, February 8, in a dawn swoop by a police patrol team at vantage points in the regional capital, Koforidua, where they ply their trade.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News indicated that they are still investigating the matter.

“At about 1:30am, police patrol team in the New Juaben Municipality conducted a swoop on prostitution joints in Koforidua and 18 female suspects were arrested in the process, their ages range from 20 to 36 years. They have all since been granted police inquiry bail for investigations to continue, they were arrested for soliciting for sex at various vantage points in the capital city.”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana