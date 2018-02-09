Ministry to solve housing crisis with Housing Authority

The Works and Housing Ministry has disclosed of plans to get the Ghana Housing Authority established by the end of next year (2019).

The Ghana Housing Authority should also bring all segregated bodies in the real estate industry under a common unit to deepen monitoring.

Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi who disclosed this to Citi Business News said the new entity should help sanitise the housing industry.

According to him, the Authority is expected to coordinate activities bordering on standards, affordability and accessibility to housing units.

“A lot of these things take legislations; like the development bills, they need a lot of scrutiny before they are passed into law. So they take some time to come into pass. But what I can assure is that there is a determination to deal head on with the housing situation in the country and I believe that in the not too distant future, we shall have a Housing Authority in place,” he told Citi Business News.

Mr. Antwi added, “Two years would be a long time so let’s look at within the next eighteen months.”

The creation of the housing authority has been a key objective of the housing ministry as it works to address the worsening housing crisis currently facing most Ghanaians.

The number of persons not living in decent accommodation is estimated at 1.7 million.

But Mr. Boakye Antwi is confident of reversing the trend with the creation of a national housing authority.

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana