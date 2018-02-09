Kassena Nankana West DCE passes on

The District Chief Executive of Kassena Nankana in the Upper East Region, Clement Dandori has passed on at the age of 70.

Mr. Dandori, who had been battling with illness for a few months, died at the Ridge hospital in Accra on Thursday night where he was receiving treatment.

Confirming the death to Citi News, a family member of the deceased, Francis Zubaru said the demise of Clement Dandori was not only a big blow to the family but to the entire Assembly as well.

“For the past five months, Mr. Clement Dandori was ill. It was one early morning he called me and said he is having a sharp stomach pain so we went to a clinic and tests showed that he had malaria parasite. We started treating malaria for almost one month but he was getting better so we went to Bolga and did all manner of tests and most of the test results were good, except two,” he said.

“So yesterday, Mr. Dandori was okay except that, there was the need for him to see a specialist at Ridge hospital in Accra and that is where his sudden death occurred”. Mr. Zubaru stated.

Mr. Dandori left behind two wives and five children.

Before his demise, Mr. Dandori had been a Coordinating Director at the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

He was also the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for the Chiana-Paga constituency in the 2016 general election and was made the District Chief Executive of the Kassena-Nankana District Assembly in 2017.

A date for his burial and final funeral rites has not yet been set by the family.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana