Ghana was blessed to have my queen – Ebony’s dad pays tribute

The father of Dancehall artiste Ebony, Nana Poku Kwarteng has paid tribute to his late daughter, describing her as a splendid, one-of-kind talent.

Nana Poku, who last spoke to Ebony on Wednesday, learned of the passing of his 20-year-old daughter in a car accident at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region around 4:00 am this morning.

“If I should describe my girl, I’ll say she was amazing, splendid, so unique. Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen,” he said to Citi News‘ Kwame Dadzie.

Nana Poku recalled his support for Ebony’s music career despite the criticism that came her way for her salacious persona and fashion sense.

“I have always supported this queen, that was her talent. She had nothing to lose. I supported her all the time. I have always supported my queen… she had it all. Honestly, she did.”

Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening, according to police.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, two of whom have also been confirmed dead.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but most recent reports indicate that he is still unconscious and receiving treatment.

On his daughter’s trip to Sunyani, Nana Poku noted that “she [Ebony] said she was going to see her mom. Her mom had returned from the UK and she needed to her. I said okay and that was it.”

He is yet to speak to any family at Sunyani and he indicated that he was not in the right state of mind to even pick phone calls.

“…My mood would not permit me to do so [pick up phone calls]. I have someone here who responds to any call I receive.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana