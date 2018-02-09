Dancehall diva Ebony dead in car crash

Twenty-year-old Dancehall star, Ebony Reigns, has been confirmed dead in a car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening, according to police.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead. The two include a young lady, Ebony’s assistant, and a man in military uniform believed to be a soldier.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but is currently unconscious and receiving treatment, according to police.

The Divisional Commander of Mankranso, DSP John Adusei, confirmed the accident to Citi News narrating that Ebony was on her way from Sunyani where, “at the intersection of the road between the Nsuta and Bechem junction, [her car] collided with a VIP bus which was also coming from Kumasi towards the Sunyani direction.”

“…so three of them passed on. Now the bodies are at Mankranso. We have a morgue here so we have deposited the bodies over here,” DSP John Adusei added.

No causalities have been recorded from the VIP bus.

Ebony’s passing comes on the back of a stellar 2017 where she rose to superstardom in Ghanaian popular culture.

The singer was discovered by renowned music entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame in 2015, when she sent in a demo. She was signed to Bullet’s Rufftown record label a day after.

Known for her risqué onstage acts and vivacious performances, Ebony captivated Ghanaians with her hit singles which included Maame Hwԑ, Kupe, Poison and Sponsor.

She was widely tipped to be the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in April 2018.

Below is a video of Ebony believed to have been taken hours before her fatal car crash.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana