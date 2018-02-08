Reddit bans deepfake porn videos

Reddit has banned “fake porn” – imagery and videos that superimpose a subject’s face over an explicit photo or video without the person’s permission.

The move follows the development of artificial intelligence software that made it relatively easy to create clips featuring computer-generated versions of celebrities’ faces.

Reddit had become one of the most popular places to share and discuss so-called deepfake videos.

It also reworded its policy for minors.

The discussion site had been under growing pressure to act after other platforms – including Twitter, Gfycat and Pornhub – introduced their own deepfake bans.

However, it may cause unease among some Reddit users who already feared the platform was becoming less “open” after its closure of two alt-right forums in 2017.

Deepfakes involve the use of artificial intelligence software to create a computer-generated version of a subject’s face that closely matches the original expressions of another person in a video.

Source: BBC