NSS gives defaulters opportunity to register

The management National Service Scheme(NSS) has announced an opportunity for all eligible Ghanaians who missed out on their national service in the previous years to enroll.

In a press release signed by the Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif, the management advised all those interested to send their application details before Friday, March 16, 2018.

“The management of National Service Scheme(NSS), wishes to announce that eligible Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do national service in the previous years and now wish to enroll to do the service, have up to Friday ,March 16,2018 to do so. ”

Eligible applicants are to submit their application letters to any regional secretariats of the Scheme. Applicants from the Greater Accra, can however submit their letters to the NSS head office in Accra.

“All application letters must be accompanied by an introductory or attestation letters, certified true copy of all academic certificates or transcript from accredited tertiary institutions attended, school I.D cards and evidence of application for deferment of national service from previous years” the statement said.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana