Nkrumah Circle theft victims are ‘careless’ – Accra Police Commander

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, has described persons who lose their electronic gadgets to thieves at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra as careless.

The Interchange is notorious for pickpockets who sometimes physically assault unsuspecting victims and make away with their phones and monies.

These thieves employ all kinds of tactical means to dupe unsuspecting people.

But Speaking to Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News, DCOP George Alex Mensah said, ‘Circle’ as it’s popularly known “is not as dangerous as some people make it seem. If you go to Circle now you will see people talking on their phones. People are making you scared because anytime you open the radio, people who have not been to Circle for the past six months will call and paint a picture about Circle. The people whose phones were snatched at Circle were careless. The areas without lights are not safe place so it’s important for citizens to stay away from those places.”

Some listeners who were unhappy with the Regional Police Commander’s responses, tweeted at the handle #CitiNewsroom, and condemned the Regional Commander, describing his comments as reckless.

Click on audio to listen to DCOP Mensah

The Circle area is known to harbour a lot of criminals, some of who engage in buying and selling all sort of items, including stolen phones and other gadgets.

The suspects are barely arrested for their crimes, thereby forcing people to resort to mob justice anytime a culprit is arrested.

DCOP George Alex Mensah also touched on issues bordering on land guards, saying such attacks have reduced drastically.

“There aren’t many land guards operating now, even the ones operating are not doing so with the same level of confidence.”

Greater Accra Police arrest 50 landguards

In October 2017, the Accra Regional Police Command, arrested 50 land guards. The 50 were arrested from five divisions of the Accra Regional Police Command.

A statement signed by the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah, said the suspects were arrested in areas such as Ngleshie Amanfrom, Ofankor-Obimpe, Ashiyie, Quartey Papafio, Adjen Kotoku, Oyarifa, Asalaja, Mayera, Tuba, East Airport and Ayimensah in the Adenta, Weija, Amasaman, Airport and Baatsona divisions of the command.

–

By: Caleb Kudah & Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana