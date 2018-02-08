Nana Addo’s 2018 State of the Nation address [Audio]

President Nana Akufo-Addo today [Thursday], February 08, 2018, delivered his second State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

The President touted the achievements of the government in stabilizing the economy, implementing the Free SHS and clearing a huge chunk of debts owed by the National Health Insurance Scheme and contractors in the past one year.

He also reiterated the efforts and strategies underway to put the economy on a sound footing, improve agriculture, enhance road network, revive the country’s rail network, the health sector, as well as give real meaning to the fight against corruption.

Below is the full audio of the address.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana