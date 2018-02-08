Nana Addo’s 2018 State Of The Nation Address in pictures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday delivered his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to account for his stewardship since he took over the administration of the country on January 7, 2017.

He touched on every facet of the economy explaining how his administration has fared so far.

On sanitation, the president said, his government will spend about GHc200 million to tackle the challenges and rid the city of filth.

President Akufo-Addo also noted that, his government is allocating some GH¢ 800million to the Ghana Police Service to ensure improvement in its operations.

He said the amount will be used for the procurement of modern policing equipment and gadgets including helicopters and drones to enhance the capacity of the service in dealing with crime in the country.

Click below for photos of the State of the Nation Address:

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018

State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018 State of the Nation Address 2018





–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

