John Mahama eats with Minority MPs [Video]

Former President John Dramani Mahama today [Thursday] February 8, 2018, dined with some members of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] minority at Parliament’s cafeteria.

This took place moments after Mr. Mahama together with other former Presidents including Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, observed the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Nana Akufo-Addo in Parliament.

Following the two-hour address, the former President was pictured with a spoon in a plate of rice with a number of the Minority MPs.

He was flanked by his former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah. It is unclear what message the former President seeks to send across by this act.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana