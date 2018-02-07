Ten clear signs that you are dating the wrong person

In a new relationship but wondering if they’re not the right person for you? In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at the 10 clear signs that you are dating the wrong person.

Dating is can be tricky. We all know this. It can be fun but it also be exhausting. What’s worse is when we end up dating someone who isn’t even right for us. But how do we know this? Some of us tend to wear rose-tinted spectacles when we first get into a new relationship. In other words, we only see what we want to see. Hey, we’ve finally found someone who seems to like us back. Why would we then go and ruin things by picking them apart and realising they’re actually not the right person for us? However, unless you take a good look at the person you’re dating and weigh up their pros and cons to see how compatible the two of you really are, you could be wasting your time. Let’s take a look at the 10 clear signs that you are dating the wrong person.

You wear a mask

Them: I love indie music.

You: Me too!

Them: I love travelling.

You: Me too!

It’s okay to have things in common, and it’s also okay to dislike the things our partner likes. However, if you’re finding that you’re pretending to like things they like just to impress them and thus be with them, it’s a major warning sign that you’re with the wrong person. There should be no need to pretend to like something in a relationship just to court favour with our partner. Pretty soon, your lie will be found out and it will ruin everything. The strongest, healthiest relationships are those where we can be ourselves. If you’re not yourself in this relationship, it might time to reconsider things.

They care about nothing else but you

Who wants to date someone who only cares about us and nothing else? Okay, it sounds kinda cute but it’s really not. It’s off-putting and it means that they’ve zero passions in life. Which isn’t cool. Moreover, it increases the likelihood that they’re …

They’re clingy

Okay, here’s the deal: We all want some attention. It’s nice to get a text from someone. It’s nice to be told we’re missed. It’s awesome to be asked how our day was. It’s great when someone makes plans with us. But it’s not so great when someone’s clinging all over us and needs to be with us/hear from us 24/7. That’s not cool at all. If someone is too clingy and you’re starting to get annoyed each time your phone vibrates, it’s time to consider if you’re dating the wrong person here. The right person will respect your time, back off and give you the space you need.

They try to change you

Um, it’s really not cool when someone tries to change us, when we already happen to like ourselves!

They haven’t met your parents yet

Just because we haven’t introduced our partner to our parents yet, it doesn’t mean they’re not the right one for us. Some people just don’t get along with their parents and rarely – if ever – introduce their partners. However, if you’re pretty close to your parents and still haven’t even considered introducing your partner, you should ask yourself why. Do you not see anything long-term here? Do you get the feeling they wouldn’t get along with your parents? Or maybe deep down you’re kinda embarrassed by them? Asking yourself these questions can help you decide if you’re actually dating the wrong person.

You don’t feel like having the big conversations

You literally got no interest at all in having the big conversations with them. Sure, it’s fun to talk nonsense about this and that, but there comes a time, when all relationships need to evolve. And to do that, there needs to be some pretty big conversations. If, however, you have no desire to have them with this person, it’s a sign that you probably aren’t even that keen on them.

They exhaust you

How do you feel after you’ve spent time with them? Do you feel happy that you’ve had a good time with them, sad that you had to say goodbye…or do you feel emotionally drained? If they’re a emotionally exhausting you, it’s not a good sign. In fact, it’s a sign that you should end this. The right person leaves you feeling warm, happy and maybe even missing them. Either way, you always depart from them feeling good about them.

They don’t prioritize you

It’s the weekend and once again, you’re the last to know that they’ve already got plans. There was a hope that you guys would do something this weekend but it seems like they’re busy. Sound familiar?

They never seem to listen to you

You say things to them, but it’s as though they’re not really listening to you. Perhaps you talk about your day at work or show them something you’ve learned today, but you can tell they’re not really interested. Maybe they’ve got something on their mind? Maybe they’re “away with the fairies” so to speak? Or maybe they’re just not the right person for you? It’s important that we listen to our partner and we feel connection on multiple levels: emotional, physical, intellectual, spiritual, etc. If your partner doesn’t seem to care about what you say, despite what you say meaning a lot to you, you need to question where this relationship is going and whether or not it’s the right one for you.

There’s no future

Perhaps you’ve tried to picture a future with them but it’s just not happening. Whenever you think about the future, it doesn’t include them. It’s just you and your plans. This is a really bad sign and it surely means you’re with the wrong person. If you were with the right person, you’d be picturing what the two of you can do together in the months and years to come, and you would feel happy and excited about it.

Do you know other signs of dating the wrong person?

Stay happy!

–

Source: Beauty and Tips