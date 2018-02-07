Tech company donates security cameras to Police Stations

Avcontech Ghana Limited, a technology company in Ghana has donated security cameras to some police stations in the Greater Accra Region.

Each of the police stations was fully installed with eight CCTV cameras, a recorder and a monitor.

The beneficiaries were the Tesano District Police Headquarters, Osu District Police Headquarters, La Police District Headquarters and Nima.

The CEO of Avcontech Ghana limited, Nana Kwaku Ofori Ataa said the donation was part of fulfilling his duty as a citizen to help the government improve the security situation in the country.

“[Nana Akufo-Addo] made in his statement during his swearing in as president of the Republic that, we should not be spectators but good citizens and on that merit I think I am supposed to help protect the integrity of our country in terms of assisting certain agencies to tighten the security apparatus of our country,” he said.

“Based on the rampant attacks that have happened I see it as a necessity to ensure that country’s security is tightened a bit and these all influenced the decision to make this donation,” he added.

There has been a growing sense of insecurity over the past few months, with some security officers shot by unknown assailants and a recent attack on a police station at Kwabenya leading to the death of an officer.

A gang of suspected armed persons stormed the station the officer on duty, and freeing cell inmates.

A total of seven inmates were freed but three of them have since been rearrested.

In the wake of these lawless acts in the country, Mr Ataa believes the donation would go a long way in beefing up the security situation in the country.

He further called on the public to help support the cause of enhancing the security situation in the country.

“Private entities and government should assist me to be able to embark on this pilot exercise of surveillance systems in our country whereby we are going to ensure that our country is well built and well networked in terms of security, so that it can minimize corruption and at the same time insecurities in our country,” he said.

By: Michael Ogbodu/citifmonline.com/Ghana