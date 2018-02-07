GFA Ordinary Congress postponed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indefinitely postponed the 24th Ordinary session of Congress which was scheduled to be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram on Thursday February 8, 2018.

This postponement is as a result of a legal action brought against the Association by Accra Great Olympics Football Club Limited.

The GFA has also indefinitely postponed its much publicized GFA Seminar for the Premier, Division One, Women League clubs, Match Officials and the Media scheduled for Wednesday February 7 at the GSCE in Prampram.

The GFA sincerely apologized to stakeholders for the inconvenience caused.

Source: Ghana FA