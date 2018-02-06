Agomenya: Pack Light Family commissions home for abandoned HIV kids

The Pack Light Family, an organization started by a Ghanaian born family living in the United States, has commissioned the construction of a new home for HIV infected children at Agomenya, a suburb of the Eastern Region.

The organization started by Gigi Ewusi, a Ghanaian born serial entrepreneur in partnership with her husband Kodwo Ewusi, a practicing lawyer, have devoted their lives to give hope to innocent children abandoned as a result of their HIV status.

Their passion for this cause was inspired by their need to contribute to their homeland Ghana, and through personal experiences they have witnessed throughout their lives.

The goal of the Pack Light Family is to creatively use social media and regional travel to increase the awareness of the plight of these children further.

It also seeks to highlight the hidden beauty within the Ghanaian regions within which these children are found in, to be able to shine a little light in the darkest moments of their young lives.

They have paid working visits to the various regions of Ghana to interact and support other underprivileged in those regions, and donated to them as well.

Pack Light seeks to use their voice to entreat Ghanaians both home and abroad to provide support with food, clothes, time, drugs and others to these children.

The new home now under construction is the first of many projects the Pack Light Family will embark on this year.

The home is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and will support the Roman Catholic Church in Agomenya to provide accommodation for these needy orphans who have lost their parents to the disease.

“Although the issue of HIV is not close to home, I am touched by the predicament of these poor children, and as a mother, I feel I should in any way possible lend a helping hand to these children who have lost their parents.” Said Mrs. Ewusi, Co-Founder of Pack Light Family.

Kodwo Ewusi added that, “As a people, we need to do more to support and keep the dreams and hopes of these children alive. I can’t imagine my 5-year-old son wondering where his next meal is coming from or where he would lay his head at night; so for these young children to be met with these harsh living conditions so early on their life broke my heart. I am glad we can help with the little that we have and hope we raise enough awareness for Ghanaians in Ghana and beyond to also help out.”

Support to the Pack Light Family can be made through their social media pages, Charlotte’s Light charity website or via a donation to the Catholic parish in Agomenya.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana