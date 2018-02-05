NCTE blames parliament for delay in approving new fees for 2017/2018

The National Council for Tertiary Education, NCTE, has blamed Parliament for the delay in the approval of fees for the 2017/2018 academic year for public universities.

Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Prof. Salifu Mahama, told Citi News that the delay has negative implications for the running of public tertiary institutions.

“Parliament is the institution that directed all the institutions to bring their proposed fees for consideration and approval. If parliament does not get back in time, all that it means is that, this year effectively will be the same fees as last academic year,” he said

The Chairman of Parliament Subsidiary Committee, Mahama Ayariga, who threatened a lawsuit, argued that increasing fees without parliamentary approval would be unlawful.

Parliament, through its Subsidiary Legislation Committee, demanded a halt in the implementation of proposed fees for the academic year pending the house’s approval. Though public tertiary institutions have reopened for second-semester activities, the proposed fees are yet to be approved.

The National Council for Tertiary Education in August 2017, asked the management of public institutions to maintain the 2016/2017 Academic Year levels of fees and charges; while Parliamentary approval is sought for any adjustments for this academic year.

A statement issued by the Council, and signed by the Executive Secretary, Professor Mohamed Salifu, said: “The proposed fees and charges for the 2017/2018 Academic Year have been collated for consideration and approval by Parliament. This is in accordance with the requirements of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2009 (Act 793) and Amendment Instrument 2016 (L.I.2228).”

The University Students Association of Ghana [USAG)], has welcomed a directive by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), ordering the various public tertiary institutions to maintain the fees they charged for the 2016/2017 academic year.

NCTE directed management of the universities not to charge new fees until Parliament approves their charges.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana