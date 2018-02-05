ECG to construct switching station at Asebu

As part of efforts to improve power supply in the Central Region, the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG], is constructing a 33kV Switching Station at Asebu in the Abura-Asebu- Kwamang Kese District of the Central Region.

The construction of the Switching Station adds to the numerous interventions by the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG], to reduce system losses, improve power supply and ultimately enhance operational efficiency.

Upon completion, the Switching Station with 4No off-loading circuits is expected to distribute power more reliably and efficiently to the Brimsu Headworks, New and Old Ebu, Abakrampa, Asuansi and surrounding communities.

Speaking at a meeting in Cape Coast to discuss the project, the Construction Manager, Ing. Nee Abbey, indicated that currently these aforementioned areas with a growing customer population, are fed on a single line which is difficult to sustain.

He added that, this single line further distributes power to the various communities within the locality.

According to him, this often “results in a number of distribution challenges, leading particularly to the unreliable power supply to the Brimsu Headworks for water production”.

He indicated that, as part of the construction of the Switching Station, the Brimsu Headworks would have a dedicated line to help provide reliable power supply to enhance its water production activities.

Ing. Abbey further said that, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) facility would be installed as part of the works.

The project and all ancillary works are valued at a cost of US$4m. The Construction Manager stated that, Amandi Energy Solutions Limited has been engaged to carry out the works.

The Project Manager of Amandi Energy Solutions Limited indicated that, the project will completed by the end of first quarter of 2018.

The Central Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company Limited, Anokye Abebreseh, said that the facility, when completed and commissioned, “will lead to faster faults restoration times, remote monitoring of network conditions for pre-emptive action to be taken, and maintain high level of supply reliability”.

Mr. Abebreseh said that, the company continues to improve upon its customer service delivery through network improvement and infrastructure development initiatives.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana