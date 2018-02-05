ECG opens sub-station in Dangme West District

A 250MVA primary sub-station has been opened at Mobole in the Dangme West District by the Tema Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG].

The new facility, which will complement two existing Bulk Supply Points (BSPs), Station ‘H’ and Smelter II, will serve customers in Appolonia, Dawhenya, Dodowa, Mobole, Adenta, Mampong and other nearby communities.

The new project, which was financed by internally generated funds of the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG], is valued at £632,879.50.

The acting Regional Engineer, Ing. Emmanuel Appoe, noted that, Mobole is becoming one of the fastest growing suburbs in Tema, and has seen a lot of residential developments, hence the need for a new sub-station to serve as alternative and backup to the already established two sub-stations.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to provide its customers with good, safe and reliable power supply.

The Manager in charge of Sub-Transmission Projects, Ing. Felix Akpagloh, noted that customers who experience frequent power outages within the catchment area, will now enjoy relatively constant power supply with the completion of the Mobole Bulk Supply Point, which will serve as alternative to the existing BSPs.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana