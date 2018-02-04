Scrap dealer jailed 10 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Friday sentenced Ibrahim Musah, a Scrap dealer, to ten years in prison with hard labour for robbery.

The court convicted Ibrahim on his own plea of guilt and sentenced him accordingly.

Superintendent of Police, Madam Patient Mario told the court that the complainant is a Sales Representative at MTN Head Office.

She said on January 25 at about 2300 hours the accused, Ibrahim Musah and Mohammed Awal, both Scrap dealers riding together on a motorbike, attacked and robbed the complainant of his Infinix Note 2 mobile phone by threatening him with a knife around the Abossey Okai Roundabout.

She said just when they were about to flee the scene, the complainant identified Mohammed, now at large as his Junior High School classmate.

The Prosecutor said Mohammed realising that, he had been identified removed the chip and battery from the complainant’s mobile phone and caused damaged to it and both fled the scene.

Supt. Mario said on January 27 at about 02:30 hours the complainant saw Ibrahim at the same place and alerted the joint Police and Military men on the snap check at Abossey Okai Roundabout.

Ibrahim was arrested together with the motorbike but Mohammed managed to escape.

The convict mentioned Mohammed as his accomplice.

Source: GNA