PL roundup: Sanchez scores for Man Utd, Arsenal trounce Everton

Manchester United beat Huddersfield to narrow the gap on rivals Manchester City to 13 points after the Premier League leaders were held to a draw by Burnley.

Romelu Lukaku put the hosts in front before Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for the Red Devils, converting the rebound after his initial penalty was saved, and the visitors fell into the drop zone with a fourth straight defeat.

Earlier, Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored a late equaliser for Burnley as City failed to win for just the fourth time this season.

Danilo scored a superb, curling opener for Pep Guardiola’s side but the visitors failed to take their chances, with Raheem Sterling missing an open goal inside the six-yard box.

In the late match at the Emirates Stadium, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a debut goal and Aaron Ramsey netted his first hat-trick to give Arsenal a thrilling 5-1 victory over Everton.

Fellow January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan also picked up a hat-trick of assists.

At the other end of the table, Southampton moved out of the relegation zone after holding on to beat bottom side West Brom 3-2 at The Hawthorns.

Ahmed Hegazi put the hosts ahead, only for Saints to score twice in three minutes before the break through Mario Lemina’s superb strike and Jack Stephens’ flick at the back post.

James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick made it 3-1 to the visitors and, although Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back, Alan Pardew’s side failed to level.

Swansea are just above the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with Leicester, with Federico Fernandez’s header cancelling out Jamie Vardy’s opener.

Elsewhere, Brighton moved up to 13th and level on points with opponents West Ham after a comfortable 3-1 victory. Javier Hernandez levelled after Glenn Murray’s opener but Jose Izquierdo scored a sublime second and Pascal Gross drilled in a third from 20 yards.

And Bournemouth came from a goal down to beat Stoke – Joshua King and Lys Mousset scoring for the Cherries after Xherdan Shaqiri put the visitors in front on five minutes.

In the Championship, Cardiff maintained their promotion push with a comprehensive 4-1 win at Leeds.

The Bluebirds remain fourth, two points behind Aston Villa, who secured their sixth successive win with a 3-2 victory over bottom side Burton.

–

Source: BBC Sport