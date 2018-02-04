Fire guts Ghana EXIM Bank office at Ridge [Photos]

Fire has gutted parts of the building housing the Ghana Exim Bank at Ridge in Accra.

The blaze has since been put out by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The building is situated close to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Exim Bank shares the same complex as the National Youth Employment Agency (NYEP), Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), AIDS Commission and National Labour Commission.

The Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, James Oheneba Yaw Kwarteng said: “We had a distress call at 11:48 am and at 11:49 am and the first appliance at the headquarters was dispatched. It took them 6 minutes to get here. Initially, there was a problem with access so we had to call for the assistance of a turntable ladder. We had access to the room through the window to get to the fire.”

“It was the office of the Director for Finance and Admin and within 35 minutes, the fire was doused…Two offices were affected,” he added.

Although no definite cause has been given for the fire, there are suggestions that it might have started from a faulty air conditioner.

Meanwhile, James Oheneba Yaw Kwarteng has commended the property owners for installing a fire hydrant which he said was helpful in quickly putting out the fire.

By: Naa Kwamah Siaw Marfo & Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana