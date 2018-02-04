Burnley 1-1 Man City: Raheem Sterling’s shocking miss proves costly

Johann Berg Gudmundsson earned battling Burnley a point against Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The Icelandic midfielder turned home Matthew Lowton’s cross eight minutes from time to deny the Premier League leaders a 23rd win of the season.

Danilo had given the visitors the lead midway through the first half with a magnificent long-range strike.

City wasted a series of opportunities to double their lead, with Raheem Sterling missing an open goal, before Gudmundsson struck.

Pep Guardiola can at least take comfort from the fact his side are 16 points clear at the top of the table ahead of the remaining Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Despite the wealth of talent in City’s ranks, they arrived in Burnley short of numbers.

David Silva became their latest injury victim in midweek and John Stones was again absent, having been ill recently, and so Guardiola named only six substitutes – a decision blasted by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

With record signing Amyeric Laporte on the bench, Vincent Kompany returned to the starting line-up and the City captain was soon in the thick of the action, clashing with both Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes.

Burnley‘s back four, despite the absence of James Tarkowski, was well drilled and it required patience to break them down.

City controlled possession but their final pass was poor. Bernardo Silva did clip a dangerous cross into the box but Kompany could not get a touch and Sterling had no joy with a long-range shot.

Their breakthrough came from an unusual source after Sterling won a corner. The set-piece was taken short and Kevin De Bruyne found Danilo in space outside the area. The Brazilian picked his spot and delivered a superb shot beyond Nick Pope.

City continued to press and Sergio Aguero had an effort blocked before Sterling and De Bruyne shot at the ‘keeper.

Burnley were far more direct than City and they made efficient use of limited possession to create a couple of chances. On both occasions Ben Mee might have done better as he first forced a save from Ederson from a lobbed ball into the box and then headed wide following a corner.

City looked to kill off the game early in the second half but Burnley‘s back line held firm, denying Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan a sight of goal before Sterling fired over. City even looked to Danilo again as frustration grew but this time Pope tipped over.

Burnley retained a threat on the break and they almost snatched an equaliser when Aaron Lennon’s thunderous shot was touched onto the post by Ederson.

That injected more urgency into City and Sterling should have scored when he was picked out in front of an open goal by Kyle Walker but he somehow sidefooted wide.

Burnley‘s defence would not yield and the hosts grew in threat in the latter stages. They eventually found their way through after 82 minutes when Gudmundsson raced onto Lowton’s crossfield ball and touched past Ederson.

Source: Talksport