West Ham sack head of recruitment over African player comments

West Ham have sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims he said the club would not sign any more African players.

The decision follows a report by the Daily Mail which carried quotes from Henry stating African players “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

The club said his comments were “unacceptable”, adding they conducted a “full and thorough investigation”.

It added: “West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.”

Earlier on Friday, Hammers manager David Moyes said Henry had recommended two players from the African continent during the January transfer window.

The Scot said the club were “very, very close” to signing Leicester’s Algeria forward Islam Slimani, who joined Newcastle on loan, and Lille’s Cameroon defender Ibrahim Amadou.

When asked about the comments made by the former recruitment chief, Moyes said: “It’s a massive shock, because you are well aware of the couple of players we were trying to sign on deadline day, so that’s why it’s a big surprise.

“I’ve known Tony and he has to get on with his stuff but all I can say is that it wasn’t correct because we were trying to sign two players like that on deadline day.”

Asked if Henry had recommended Slimani and Amadou, he added: “Yes. They were two players who were slightly available, albeit who came up late.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association had said it was “shocked” by the reported comments. It added: “The PFA strongly condemns any such views and there is no place for them in football.”

West Ham have six first-team squad members of African descent: Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang, Joao Mario, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho left the club in the January transfer window to join Rennes, with Ghana international Andre Ayew heading to Swansea.

–

Source: BBC