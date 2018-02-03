Osei Kwame Despite builds children block for 37 military hospital

Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, on Friday handed over an ultra-modern Child Oncology and Physiotherapy Unit to the 37 Military Hospital at a ceremony in Accra.

The multi-million cedi Unit comprises of two consulting rooms, a Gymnasium, Playroom, a kitchen and five washrooms, among other things.

The commissioning of the Unit coincided with the Birthday of Osei Kwame.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rear Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo, Chief of Naval Staff, noted that, the completion of the unit could not have come at a better time because issues relating to children’s health care remain a major area of concern to many hospitals due to the limited capacity and the 37 Military Hospital was no exception.

Rear Admiral Faidoo, who was the special guest, said it had always been the desire of the 37 Military Hospital to have a dedicated Child Oncology and Physiotherapy Unit.

“The coming into fruition of this unit makes today a special day indeed,” he added.

According to him, the core reason for the establishment of the Military Hospital was to take care of the medical needs of the Ghana Armed Forces personnel, but over the years, it had had its role expanded.

He said the hospital, which has been a front-runner during national disasters and mass casualties of road traffic accidents, has distinguished itself in the face of logistics challenges.

Rear Admiral Faidoo noted that, the project would not have been possible without the philanthropic and charitable spirit of Dr Osei Kwame.

“I therefore take this opportunity to congratulate and commend the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Despite Group of companies for a job well executed and thank you for the kind gesture,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the philanthropic work of the CEO would encourage and inspire individuals and organisations to support the 37 Military Hospital in other areas of need.

On behalf of the staff of the Hospital, Rear Admiral Faidoo pledged to take care of the building and its facilities to ensure that it served its purpose effectively and efficiently.

Brigadier General Michael Akwasi Yeboah Agyapong, Commandant of the 37 Military Hospital said the hospital was poised to provide 24 hour service daily to its clients with the right human resource and infrastructure.

Brig. Gen. Agyapong said although there were no readily available data on cancer cases, cancer continue to be the major cause of deaths among children.

According to him, cancer cases were also increasing, especially those relating to bone, tumour and blood.

He recounted that the 37 Military Hospital for the past 75 years of existence did not have a dedicated Oncology and Physiotherapy Unit, adding that, the establishment of the unit is a blessing.

Mr Kwame Sefa-Kayi of Despite Group of Companies, who spoke on behalf of Dr Osei Kwame, said children represents the future of a country hence the need to give them maximum care.

According to Mr Sefa-Kayi, the establishment of the unit followed a routine check by Dr Osei Kwame at the Unit in 2015.

He said the Despite Group of Companies would be handing over two Police Posts to the Ghana Police Service in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region very soon.

The 37 Military Hospital presented a plague to Dr Osei Kwame in appreciation of his contribution. The ceremony was also attended by popular actors and actress in the country.

Source: GNA