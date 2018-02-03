Augsburg terminate contract with ‘dishonest’ Daniel Opare

German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have terminated the contract of 27-year-old Ghanaian fullback Daniel Opare.

The versatile fullback has been ever-present for the Bundesliga side this season, featuring in 17 matches so far, a number which is more than he has managed in the last three seasons.

The team revealed that a contract renewal with Opare has been on the horizon for a while but the player’s indiscipline and lack of regard for team values has forced their hand.

“FC Augsburg stands for values such as down-to-earthness, teamwork, reliability and honesty. Most recently, Daniel Opare has repeatedly violated these values. For this reason, the FCA has withdrawn its offer of a contract extension of expiring at the end of the season contract. In addition, the FCA has informed the 27-year-old in a personal conversation that he can look for a new club at short notice.

“Daniel Opare has repeatedly lied to us despite the confrontation with facts. Furthermore, he has repeatedly violated the Code of Conduct within the team, said Stefan Reuter, Sports Director of FC Augsburg.

According to the club, more details about his situation will be made known after their game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana