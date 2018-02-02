Man ‘hot’ for taking photos in court 

There was drama in an Accra Circuit court when an ex-convict, Ibrahim Akakpo aka Culture, who has been accused of selling drugs in a cemetery at Amasaman caused the arrest of a man who allegedly took pictures of him while court was in session.

Akakpo screamed very loud “Make you no take photographs of me.”

This compelled Police officers at the court to move swiftly towards the man taking the shots and grabbing his phone.

Akakpo, a trader has been charged with possessing 38 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

With him in the dock are Abdallah Musah aka Dong, and Frank Yeboah aka Shatta, who are both sales boys.

Musah and Yeboah are being held for using narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The three accused persons pleaded guilty with explanation, before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

Akakpo had told the court that he and the other accused persons went to a spot to purchase some drugs and alcoholic drinks where they were arrested by the Police.

According to him, the one selling the drugs knew the Policemen so he fled but they were apprehended.

Musah and Yeboah denied owning the drugs.

The court, therefore, remanded them into Police custody to reappear on February 15.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the court that complainants in the matter are neighbourhood Watch Committee members of Medie while the accused persons are residents in the area.

Supt. Mario said for the past year, the accused and others who are on the run had turned Samsam junction cemetery into a hideout and were undertaking a lot of nefarious activities.

The Prosecution said on January 24 this year, at about 1400 hours, the complainants were on their day patrols when they spotted Akakpo busily cutting dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs with a pair of scissors at the Samsam Junction cemetery while Musah and Yeboah were busily smoking the stuff.

Prosecution said the complainants managed to arrest the accused and escorted them to the Police station together with the exhibits.

The prosecution said investigations were underway to test the drugs allegedly found on the accused persons.

–

Source: GNA