Bawumia thanks Allah after return from medical leave [Photos]

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday joined other Muslims at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in Accra to thank Allah to partake in the Jummah prayer.

Dr. Bawumia who was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia used the opportunity to thank Allah for restoring his health.

Other dignitaries including the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli and National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu among others, also joined in the prayers.

Dr. Bawumia left Ghana for the United Kingdom on Friday January 20 after the Presidency revealed that he had taken ill a day before on January 19, and had undergone medical tests.

He subsequently returned to Ghana on Thursday after being on a medical leave for the last 12 days.

Dr. Bawumia in an earlier Facebook post announced that he has formally resumed work and was thankful to everyone who prayedfor him and supported him when he was unwell.

Speaking after the prayers, Dr. Bawumia thanked Ghanaians for praying for him and encouraged them to take their health seriously.

“I’m so grateful to all Ghanaians, all walks of life, religion, churches and mosques, for the prayers that they have done on my behalf when I took a medical leave. I’m so thankful and grateful for their prayers and I’m happy that I have come back Insha Allah in good health, ready to continue work.”

“When you go around, you take your health for granted, but it is when you don’t feel well that you appreciate what God has actually given you. And when God gives you good health you really have to appreciate it and look after your health. And I’m most grateful for that. Good health is better than riches and we have to thank God for the good health,” he added.

Workaholic Bawumia sleeps only 4 hours – Mustapha Hamid

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, had earlier said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gets only three to four hours of sleep a day, and spends the rest of the time working for the people of Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday at the Kotoka International Airport on the sidelines of Bawumia’s return to Ghana, Hamid said he was hopeful the Vice President will have enough rest so that he does not break down.

“We know that he’s a workaholic; he’s been working so hard. This is a man who sleeps just about three or four hours out of 24 hours, but we hope that this time in spite of the enormous work that has to be done, that he will be urged to slow down a bit and take a rest,” he added.

The controversies

On January 27, during his medical leave, a video emerged of the Vice President taking a stroll on the streets of London with his wife, Samira Bawumia.

At a point in the video, the Second Family stopped to interact with a Ghanaian national who ran over to greet them.

Whilst many were excited to see the Vice President in the video, others suggested it was stage-managed to give an impression that he was well, and that government was in reality concealing the true details of his health status from the public.

Some likened the video to the incident where the late President Atta Mills who appeared physically ill, at one-time trotted at the Kotoka International Airport when he had returned from a trip outside, to give an impression that he was healthy.

Others later shifted the argument to the fact that, it was not prudent for the Vice President to have been strolling the streets of London without security, a claim that was dismissed by some government spokespersons.

The video also came at a time the Minority in Parliament had called for full disclosure on the health status of the Vice President.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, however described the Minority’s call as “hypocritical and preposterous”.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Roberta Edem Abbeyquaye /citifmonline.com/Ghana

