A/Region: Over 20-yr old abandoned Akotosu hospital site harbours ‘criminals’

A health facility intended to serve residents at Aboabo-Akotosu, near the Kumasi Airport in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been left uncompleted for almost two decades.

The uncompleted building, which has now been taken over by weeds and reptiles is now a haven for criminals, with no sign of an expected completion.

The land was secured by a philanthropist, Alhaji Danladi 20 years ago, to build a health facility to serve the vulnerable residents there, but after his passing not long after, not much has been seen at the project site.

Although authorities say they are currently holding talks with other philanthropists to help complete the facility, the residents are uncertain about how long the process could take.

Now known as the ‘farm’, the project site has gained notoriety because of the increasing illicit operations by criminals there.

In 2017, there was a fierce gun battle when police officers engaged some suspected criminals who were lodging in the building. One of the suspects died in the process and a police officer injured.

The Chief Executive of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Alidu Seidu in an interview with Citi News, said negotiations are far advanced to take over the land from the family to have the project completed.

The completion of the facility will help residents cut down on the long hours they spend in accessing healthcare in other facilities.

Abandoned health facilities

This came to light on the back of Citi News’ consistent report on some completed but abandoned health projects scattered across the country.

They include abandoned CHPS compound at Ofankor, Tetegu, Teshie all in Accra.

Other major ones that have been reported by Citi FM are the $217 million University of Ghana Medical Centre, the Bank of Ghana Hospital and the solar-powered medical centre at the Volo Digital Village in the Volta Region.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana