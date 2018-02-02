14 dead in car crash at Anyinam

Fourteen persons, including five children, lost their lives in an accident at Anyinam in the Atewa District of the Eastern Region.

The 14, believed to be members of the same family, were occupants of a Sprinter bus with registration number GN 3699-14 travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra when their vehicle collided with a Man diesel cargo truck with registration number WR- 5783- C after a wrongful overtaking.

According to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News the accident could have been avoided if the driver exercised a little restraint.

“At about 23:30 hours at a spot opposite Wapco filling station near Anyinam a Benz sprinter bus with registration number GN- 3699- 14 loaded with about 25pieces of 2/4 lumber with passengers on-board from the Nkawkaw side of the road towards Accra on reaching the WAPCO filling station near Anyinam overtook vehicles ahead of him and in the process collided with a Man diesel cargo truck with registration number WR-5783-C which was also heading the opposite direction,” he narrated.

“The driver of the cargo truck lost control of the wheels and also in the process collided with another sprinter Benz bus with registration number GT-546-U loaded with foodstuffs and passengers, 14 persons on board the sprinter including 5 children below 5 years all died on the spot. Several other passengers on board the cargo truck were rushed to the Enyiresi and Kibi government hospitals for treatment.”

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh added, “the mortal remains of the passengers were removed from the mangled vehicles and have since been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for autopsy and identification. I will plead with road users to be calm on our roads to prevent these fatalities.”

–

By: Neil Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana