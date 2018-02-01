Zuma to know fate of corruption case in February

South Africa’s prosecuting authority says that its boss will announce whether to go ahead with 18 charges of corruption against President Jacob Zuma before the end of the month.

The charges stem from an arms deal in the late 1990s, and include allegations of corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

The charges were dropped in 2009 but last October the Supreme Court ruled that decision had been irrational, and the charges should be reinstated.

President Jacob Zuma met yesterday’s deadline to file papers explaining why he should not be criminally charged. His legal team submitted the representation last night with hours to go.

Mr Zuma is under increasing pressure to step down, or for his party the governing African National Congress (ANC) to remove him from the position of president of the country.

As well as these possible charges, he faces other allegations of corruption.

In particular there are growing allegations around what is known here in South Africa as “state capture”.

That is the claim that a wealthy Indian family have gained lucrative government contracts, and bought undue power and influence at the heart of government because of an improper relationship with Jacob Zuma.

Both President Zuma and the Guptas have consistently denied the allegations.

Source: BBC