We’ll put Shatta Wale on international scene – Zylofon Media

Shatta Wale could not hide his joy and appreciation to Zylofon Media when he was officially unveiled as new signee to the Zylofon Music record label.

The Ghanaian Dance hall artiste who signed a three-year deal with Zylofon Media on Wednesday was accompanied by his wife, Shatta Michy to the unveiling.

The programme which was held at the company’s head office at East Legon in Accra saw a lot of Shatta Movement fans at the forecourt and on the streets.

It was also characterised by a thick vehicular traffic, with huge security presence.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah said his firm will do everything possible to put Shatta Wale on the international scene.

“Zylofon will take him global,” he added.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah (Sammy Flex), the record label will be in charge of the branding, production, distribution, and marketing of Shatta Wale’s songs – and this is for a period of 3 years.

He however did not give out details of the contract as to how much was given to the dance hall artistes. But sources say Shatta has been given $1.5 million, a Rolls-Royce and a house.

At the press conference, Shatta Wale said “I am seeing today like historical, I am seeing today like Christmas, I am seeing today like first July.”

He was thankful to the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah for making him part of the Zylofon family.

“I am seeing today as a special day just because I was praying to God to give me a record label, not just a record label but a good one of course. Nana Appiah (CEO of Zylofon Media) has made it possible for me and I am happy about it.”

On his part, Nana Appiah Mensah stated that the signing of Shatta Wale was not to create competition between signees of the company but rather between Ghanaian artistes and foreign acts.

The Shatta Movement boss now joins Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Obibini who were signed on the record label last year.

Shatta Wale real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is one of the biggest dance hall artistes in Ghana.

The controversial musician is renowned for hits such as ‘Kakai,’ ‘Mahama Paper,’ ‘Ayoo,’ ‘Taking Over,’ among others.

About Zylofon Media

Zylofon Media Company Limited is a limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).

They are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

Apart from its music activities, it also has a movie making wing among other creative arts sects.

Recently, the company launched a fund for creative artists and a digital platform for creative people to monitise their creative works.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.cim/Ghana