Samira Bawumia donates hand sanitizers to schools

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has donated hand sanitizers to some selected Senior High Schools in the Upper East Region under the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project.

The 176 boxes of hand sanitizers consisting of 81 pieces in each box, were distributed among seven Senior High Schools to promote personal hygiene.

The beneficiary schools included the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School, Navrongo Senior High School, Bawku Secondary Technical Institute and Gowrie Senior High School.

The rest are Zuarungu Senior High School, Tempane Senior High School and OLL Girls Senior High School.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Second lady, was her Personal Assistant Hafizatu Abdul-Karim. She said the items will not only promote personal hygiene but also prevent some communicable diseases.

“The hand sanitizers will promote personal hygiene and also reduce the contraction of diseases like cholera among others. We know in secondary schools not all of them have access to water before going to the dining hall, so if they have sanitizers with them, they can just clean their hands and go for their meals”.

Hafizatu reiterated the quest of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian project to provide all secondary schools across the country with sanitizers.

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukhari, urged the beneficiary schools to put the sanitizers to good use.

Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Patricia Ayiko, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools, lauded the initiative and gave the assurance that the items will be fairly distributed to the students.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana