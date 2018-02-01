Police website, social media platforms launched to combat crime effectively

The police in their bid to improve the fight against crime with the help of active internet users, has launched its official website and social media platforms.

Speaking at the launch, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, recognized the need for the Service to consciously engage active internet users who constitute about 35% of the population to help fight crime effectively.

“With an estimate of almost 10 million internet users in Ghana, that is about 35% of our population, and about 4 million Facebook subscribers and much more on social media messaging channels, the police service recognizes the need to tap into such potential as a significant medium to reaching out to the public,” he said.

This engagement of the public is to intensify how the general public can easily help with timely information to help apprehend suspected criminals on the loose.

“In addition, the use of an organisational website to educate and update the public, solicit information or alert people to situations such as missing and wanted persons cannot be underestimated in this contemporary policing,”the Inspector General said.

The launching of the official police website and social media handles, seeks to upgrade their engagement with Ghanaian citizens to ensure effective policing.

The police service’s official website is www.police.gov.gh.com and @ghpoliceservice for social handles such as Twitter and Instagram, whiles for Facebook, the account name is Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service is striving to actualize its vision of becoming a world-class police service, David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said.

He said the Service aims at delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services up to the standards of international best practices.

Asante-Apeatu said this at the end of a two-week police pre-deployment training programme in Accra.

It was organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), and supported by the German Foreign Ministry.

It was targeted at enhancing the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to deliver effectively at both operational and tactical levels, and operating procedures of police managed tasks in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO).

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonlione.com/Ghana