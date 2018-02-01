Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea on 3-year deal

Swansea City have re-Signed Andre Ayew from West Ham United in a club-record deal.

Ayew has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium after the Swans agreed an undisclosed fee with the Hammers.

The 28-year-old forward returns to Wales having left the Swans to join West Ham for £20.5 million almost 18 months ago.

His arrival is a major boost for boss Carlos Carvalhal, who has been looking to strengthen his forward line throughout the January transfer window.

Ayew is a proven Premier League player who finished as the Swans’ 12-goal leading scorer in his one previous season at the club.

The Ghana international, the older brother of Swans frontman Jordan, first moved to SA1 from Marseille in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer.

He immediately settled into the English game, scoring in his first two Swans appearances, and was an influential part of the team which overcame a difficult first half of the season to finish in mid-table.

Ayew’s contribution – his 12 goals came in 35 appearances – persuaded West Ham to spend big to take him to East London in August 2016.

He heads back to the Liberty having scored 12 goals in 50 West Ham appearances, 31 of which were starts.

The versatile forward will wear the No. 19 shirt in his second stint as a Swan.

–

Source: Swansea City FC