Gyamaa Pensan SHS students levied 100 cedis each after rioting

Each student of the Gyaama Pensan Senior High Technical School in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, has been asked to pay Ghc 100 to to cater for damage caused to properties following disturbances by some students.

The students were also made to sign a bond to be of good behavior.

Parents and guardians of the students have also signed an undertaking after a four-hour meeting with school authorities on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The angry students on Sunday, January 22, protested against the headmaster, whom they say has prevented them from partaking in extra curricula activities such as inter-school sports competition, quizzes and entertainment.

Four of the students sustained injuries in the course of the riot. The students vandalized school properties including the vehicle of the headmaster and his apartment.

A five-member committee was set-up by the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate to investigate the cause of the disturbances.

At a meeting with parents on Tuesday, Board Chairman of the school, Stephen Anderson, announced that the District Engineer was directed to assess the damage caused by the students, and that each student was to be levied Ghc 100 to repair the damaged properties.

He also asked parents to sign an undertaking and allow their wards to sign a bond to be of good behavior.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Anderson said the parents were complying with the payment process.

“The committee has come out based on the estimate from the District Engineer that every student should pay 100 cedis…Because most of the parents were not aware, the committee has come out that those who have the money should pay and then sign the bond with their wards and leave their children to attend classes. But those who don’t have the money can still sign the bond and pay the money by next week”, he added.

Some parents who paid the levies condemned the action by the students.

The parents who were equally not happy about the incident, appealed to authorities to ensure that they do not occur.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana