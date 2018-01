The Dome Market in Accra, has been gutted by fire.

Several properties have so far been razed as the fire spreads through the market.

Traders and passersby were seen helplessly capturing the devastation on their mobile phones with virtually no power to douse the inferno.

Fire Service personnel from the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region have currently been dispatched to help put out the inferno which started on Wednesday night.

More soon.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana