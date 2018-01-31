Commission on new regions to hold public hearings in B/A

The Commission of Enquiry on the Creation of new regions has announced a timetable for various public hearings scheduled to take place in the Brong Ahafo Region starting from February 6th to 17th February 2018.

The public hearing from 6th to 12th February 2018, will only be to discuss the petition for the creation of a new region in the Bono East area. The petition for the creation of a new region in the Ahafo area will be discussed at the public hearings from 13th to 17th February 2018.

Persons who wish to appear before the Commission may do so at the venues and times indicated above.

The Akufo-Addo administration advanced plans to create three new regions with the inauguration of a nine-member Commission of Enquiry in 2017, to collate views that will lead to carving out new regions from existing ones.

President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurated the commission which is chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice, Stephen Allan Brobbey.

The Commission is expected to conduct consultative sessions leading to referenda for the creation of the regions.

The attempts to create new regions are in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party’s campaign promise to carve new regions out of the Brong Ahafo, Western, Northern and Volta Regions.

The minister-nominee for Regional reorganization Dan Botwe, has said the creation of new regions will enhance economic opportunities as well as promote effective governance.

According to him, the creation of new regions by the New Patriotic Party government is not for political advantage, but it is to help ensure even distribution of development across the country.

But there appears to be mixed feelings from inhabitants of the Volta Region on the proposed creation of a new region out of the Volta Region, after the Commission overseeing the processes began its public hearings in Ho.

The Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional State in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, Togbega Gabusu VI, has asked that the creation of a new region out of the existing Volta Region, should not affect the current boundaries of the Hohoe Municipality.

The Hohoe Municipality consists of nine traditional areas with Togbega Gabusu VI presiding over the Gbi State. There are indications that four of the traditional areas including Lolobi, Santro Kofi, Likpe and Akpafu, who are mostly Guans, wish to join the proposed new region.

Togbega Gabusu advised that attempts to take any of the traditional areas from the jurisdiction might not inure to the benefit and the development of the Hohoe Municipality.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana