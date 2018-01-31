3rd edition of Heritage Caravan slated for March 4-10

The 3rd edition of Citi FM’s exciting tourism experience dubbed Heritage Caravan, will come off from 4th to 10th March 2018.

The Heritage Caravan will see patrons of the trip tour all ten regions of Ghana within a week visiting scenic sites in the country.

In 2017, patrons had a very wonderful experience visiting places such as the Mole National Park, the Military Museum in Kumasi, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, the crocodile pond at Paga among others.

A number of activities were also organized to spice up the trip which created an opportunity for patrons to bond and meet and interact with other people.

This year’s trip promises to be even more exciting, as Citi FM has vowed to give patrons nothing but an unforgettable experience.

Patrons of the road trip of a lifetime will have to pay an amount of GHc2, 450.

For more details call 0205973973.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

