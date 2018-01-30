FIFA U-17 WWCQ: Black Maidens depart for Djibouti with 18-man squad

Ghana’ U-17 female national team, the Black Maidens, have departed Accra for Djibouti ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier on Saturday. The team flew out Tuesday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s game.

Ghana defeated Gambia 7-1 on aggregate in the last round to book a place in the last round of qualifiers.

Head Coach Evans Adotey has selected 18 players for the game including Captain Mukarama Adbulai and Abigail Tutuwaa.

Here is the team flying out for the game:

Grace Banwaa Cynthia Findib Tedinah Sekyere Adams Alhassan Yaa Agyeiwaa Nina Norshie Susan Ama Duah Justice Tweneboah Azumah Bugre Jacqueline Yeboah Doris Boaduwaa Fuseina Mumuni Ama B. Appiah Suzzy Dede Teye Abigail Tutuwaa Milot Pokuaa Barikisu A. Rahman Mukarama’s Abdulai

The Maidens have qualified for every edition of World Cup since its inception in 2008.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana