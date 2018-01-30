GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

FIFA U-17 WWCQ: Black Maidens depart for Djibouti with 18-man squad

January 30, 2018

Ghana’ U-17 female national team, the Black Maidens, have departed Accra for Djibouti  ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier on Saturday. The team flew out Tuesday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s game.

Ghana defeated Gambia 7-1 on aggregate in the last round to book a place in the last round of qualifiers.

Head Coach Evans Adotey has selected 18 players for the game including Captain Mukarama Adbulai and Abigail Tutuwaa.

Here is the team flying out for the game:

  1. Grace Banwaa
  2. Cynthia Findib
  3. Tedinah Sekyere
  4. Adams Alhassan
  5. Yaa Agyeiwaa
  6. Nina Norshie
  7. Susan Ama Duah
  8. Justice Tweneboah
  9. Azumah Bugre
  10. Jacqueline Yeboah
  11. Doris Boaduwaa
  12. Fuseina Mumuni
  13. Ama B. Appiah
  14. Suzzy Dede Teye
  15. Abigail Tutuwaa
  16. Milot Pokuaa
  17. Barikisu A. Rahman
  18. Mukarama’s Abdulai

The Maidens have qualified for every edition of World Cup since its inception in 2008.

 

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana

