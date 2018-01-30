Collection of on-street parking levy in Adabraka begins today

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly [AMA], will begin the collection of levies for on-street parking of vehicles today [Tuesday], at Adabraka in Accra.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said uniformed personnel would be deployed to the area to commence the process.

“The company that we have engaged the services to execute this, I am aware that they will start operating [today, Tuesday] in the Adabraka enclave,” he stated.

Last week, the AMA served notice to businesses within Accra of its intention to charge them for using specific streets that will be earmarked for parking of vehicles.

Car owners are expected to buy a sticker for GHc8 to allow them to park on designated spaces along the streets in the metropolis, and subsequently pay an amount of GHc4 every day per vehicle.

Other guests visiting companies who park in those allotted spaces and do not have the stickers will pay GHc2 for every two hours.

The letter to the companies, which was signed by the Metro Coordinating Director, Sam Ayeh-Dartey, said the Assembly had granted private firm, Messrs Colums Park Investment, the right to collect the monies for “on-street parking” within the Adabraka area in the Osu Klottey sub-metro beginning January 2018.

Levy to extend to Osu

Mr. Adjei Sowah assured that adequate studies have been carried out before the rolling out of this programme.

He also said, “at the moment, we are still doing the studies at Osu. When we finish, we will extend the services also to Osu.”

Failure to comply with the stipulated directives will result in charges significantly higher than the daily levies.

“Once you fail [to pay the levies], towing vehicles will tow your vehicle, and once we tow your vehicle to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly yard, the charges are going to be a bit higher,” the AMA boss warned.

Resistance from Adabraka car owners

But some vehicle owners at Adabraka have vowed to resist the levies which they consider too high.

According to them, they AMA’s levy is unnecessary, considering that they already pay other tolls imposed by the assembly.

We’re open to negotiation – AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly [AMA], however says it is open to some negotiations with companies within Adabraka that may want to offer some relief to their workers or patrons when the collection of on-street parking levy starts.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, noted on Eyewitness News that even the Ghana Revenue Authority [GRA] office in Adabraka, had written to the Assembly for some reprieve.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana