Afia Akoto begs Senyo Hosi to escape GH¢8m suit

A Deputy Executive Secretary of the Microfinance and Small Loan Center (MASLOC), Afia Akoto, who is the third defendant in a GH¢ 8 million defamation lawsuit, has apologized and retracted comments she reechoed accusing Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors of offering a $1 million bribe to the CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) Alfred Obeng.

In a letter dated January 22, 2018, and addressed to Senyo Hosi’s lawyers, Afia Akoto said she admits her comment was without basis and apologized for it.

“I write to sincerely and unreservedly apologize, retract wholly my comments about your client which led to me being 3rd defendant in the above-mentioned defamation lawsuit. .. I admit that even though I did not originate the allegations of wrongdoing, I did re-echoe them on my Facebook wall on the 28th of June 2017 without first verifying what I now accept to be rather unfortunate claims without basis.. I regret the comment, and apologize unreservedly and undertake never to repeat them. I am truly sorry for the damage caused your client,” the letter stated.

At the court hearing on Monday, Madam Afia Akoto signed the terms of settlement which includes the retraction and apology.

She was therefore removed from the case as 3rd defendant, while plaintiff had gone to pray default judgement because Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and Kencity Media had not filed a defence to the case.

But they brought a late defence on Monday morning which was accepted by the court, but was made to pay GH¢1,000 for the late defence.

The case will now proceed with Mr. Agyapong and Kencity Media as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

Kennedy Agyapong, who owns Kencity Media, alleged that Senyo Hosi had made a $1 million bribe offer to the CEO of BOST, Alfred Obeng.

The MP said the bribe was to influence Mr. Obeng to reverse the contaminated fuel sale made by BOST to two companies.

Afia Akoto, who was joined to the lawsuit as a 3rd defendant repeated the allegation on her social media platform.

Senyo Hosi, who said the allegation had no basis and was a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, asking the court to award a GH¢5 million compensation against Kennedy Agyapong, and GH¢3 million against Kencity Media, the platform on which the allegation was made.

He was also seeking a GH¢1 million compensation against Afia Akoto.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana