West Ham to accept £16m Swansea bid for Andre Ayew

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew is set to rejoin Swansea City for a fee of £16million, Citi Sports understands.

Swansea have been in hot pursuit of the Ghana international throughout this window and previously had a £14m bid rejected by the Hammers.

According to reports, the Hammers are ready to accept their Premier League rivals’ £16 million bid for the Ghana international as they seek to ease up their wage bill.

West Ham boss David Moyes is happy to sell Ayew despite already offloading Diafra Sakho to French side Rennes, as he deems the 28-year old Ghanaian surplus to requirements.

Swansea have been in the hunt for striking reinforcements throughout this month’s transfer window to help their goal scoring situation. They are the lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 15 goals from their 24 games.

Ayew joined Swansea from Marseille back in the summer of 2015 and impressed at the Liberty Stadium scoring 12 goals in 34 games but he has struggled to make the desired impact at the London Stadium since his then club record £20m move.

Ayew is reportedly considering a move back to the Welsh side as it’ll see him link up with his younger brother Jordan as they look to guide Swansea to Premier League survival.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana