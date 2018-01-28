Gedaid Foundation donates books to 13 Accra schools

Gedaid Foundation, a local nongovernmental organization with the vision to help reduce illiteracy in basic schools across the country, has donated 3,000 reading books to 13 basic schools in the Accra Metropolis, Labone and 37 enclaves as part of its three-books-per-child literacy project.

The goal of the project is to ensure that every child in basic school reads at least one story book a term, three books a year and 18 books for the first six years of basic education.

The Executive Director of Gedaid Foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Asafo-Adjei presented the 3,000 books to head teachers of the 13 recipient schools at a brief donation ceremony held at the Kanda cluster of schools in Accra.

The lead sponsor of the donation was the Rotary Club of Labone.

Mr. Asafo-Adjei stated at the occasion that, the child literacy project envisioned helping government implement the 4Rs (Reading, wRiting, aRithmetic and Receation) as contained in Ghana’s 2018 Budget.

He stressed that, the project will be expanded to all basic schools, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders from 2018 to 2030 to help pupils in basic schools develop better skills in reading and writing and also help Ghana work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Four of the United Nations.

According to the Executive Director, 750 million of the world’s population cannot read and write. Out of that figure, 250 million have stepped into the classroom but are illiterate.

He further stated that “current report in 2017 from UNESCO and the World Bank indicates that 600 million children are in school but cannot read.

The situation is not different in Ghana where a study commissioned by GES revealed that only two percent of class two pupils in basic schools are proficient in reading”.

Mr. Asafo-Adjei, said, his outfit conducted a literacy needs assessment to understand the reading trend in the beneficiary schools which showed that the literacy project will benefit 1,359 pupils in class one to three.

Out of the total, 394 pupils cannot read at all, 339 are struggling readers, and 629 are proficient readers.

The factors accounting for the literacy deficiency include the lack of parental involvement in their children’s education, access to supplementary reading books and inadequate literacy workshops.

He also emphasized, that, although the GES has introduced early morning reading to enhance literacy in basic schools, all the beneficiary schools do not have reading books apart from a few old textbooks.

He noted that “with the exception of one school, all the basic schools do not have libraries. With this trend of reading deficiency in public basic schools, there is the need to embark on such a project to reduce illiteracy in the country.”

The Executive Director of Gedaid said his foundation has acquired over one hundred supplementary readers which have all been rigorously assessed and recommended by the Ghana Education Service and the Curriculum Research and Development Division for basic schools across the country.

He appealed to Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and the sub-metros to join Gedaid to make available 12 million copies of the foundation’s approved books to basic schools in order to reduce illiteracy across the country.

The Deputy Director responsible for Supervision, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Ghana Education Service, Accra Metro, Madam Mable Esi Asigbetse commended the Foundation’s literacy initiative and promised that her outfit will supervise and ensure that the schools put the books to good use in order to achieve the purpose of the initiative.

She also charged the teachers to take good care of the books. A representative of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mr. Oladade Williams commended Gedaid Foundation for the laudable gesture; and affirmed that, the MP is ready to partner the foundation to extend the project to all the schools within his jurisdiction.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana