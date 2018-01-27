Ashaiman Court fines 3 traders Ghc3,600 for sanitation offences

As part of efforts to instill discipline among residents of Ashaiman to get them to abide by sanitation by-laws, the Ashaiman Circuit Court has fined three traders GH¢3, 600 for various sanitation offenses.

They are Samuel Addo, Joyce Ohintey and Fafali Agbenuvor.

The sanitation offenders, who are all residents of Ashaiman Newtown, reportedly failed to clean a drainage system in front of their shops, allowing it to produce a pungent smell.

The court presided over by his Honour, Emmanuel Mantey Tey, found them guilty and subsequently slapped a 100 penalty units on each of them, which comes to an amount of Ghc1,200.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the Ashaiman Municipal Sanitation Prosecutor, Kartey George, explained that section 296 of the Criminal code 1960, stipulates that “it is the responsibility of house owners, caretakers and tenants to clean drainage systems in front of their houses.”

He bemoaned the insanitary conditions in Ashaiman, a situation he says breeds mosquitoes in the entire municipality.

“As we speak, mosquitoes have invaded Ashaiman. The whole town is full of mosquitoes, and so when it is 5:00pm, you cannot sit outside because of mosquitoes,” he said.

He warned that his outfit will not hesitate to prosecute residents who flout the sanitation laws, and appealed to residents to keep their surroundings clean.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okeyere, as part of his agenda to rid Ashaiman of filth, has put in place some measures.

So far, about 25 persons have been convicted of various sanitation offences within the Ashaiman Municipality since the new MCE took office.

Mr. Boakye said the sanitation department will remain resolute and prosecute persons who flout sanitation laws of the Assembly.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana