AMA urges Highways Authority to demolish illegal structures along Motorway

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly [AMA], is demanding that all illegal structures along the Accra-Tema motorway to be demolished by the Ghana Highways Authority.

The AMA has asked GHA to take the removal of all illegal structures seriously, and do their best in removing all the structures.

Speaking to the press after a tour of some sub-metros, the Chief Executive of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said AMA is going to collaborate with GHA to ensure implementation of any decision taken by GHA in the clearing of these structures.

“We think that the Ghana Highway Authority should also step up, every government agency should step up and do your work, because once these things happen, the people of Accra do not know GHA, so we have to make sure they also step up. When we went there, we saw that GHA has marked a lot of the structures, ‘GHA remove’, and then they abandoned it, so we are going to collaborate with them to ensure that whatever decision is taken is implemented to the fullest,” he said.

According to the AMA, most dwellers in these structures have refused to relocate, although GHA has ordered them to move.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah said the Assembly will engage the highways Authority to ensure that action is taken to keep the city clean.

The Ministry of Roads And Highways has already vowed to evict squatters dotted along the along the Accra-Tema Motorway.

It said it expects to complete the exercise before April 2018, to pave way for the expansion of the highway.

This was the indication given by the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who told Citi News that the move will ensure a quick expansion of the motorway.

“We are going to expand the motorway from the current 4 lanes to 6 lanes. It will take about 30 months because it will be under construction this year. We need to create the right of way and clear everybody for the contractor to carry out this work. [This will be] up to the end of March. Announcements will come [to that effect]. We are going to clear the squatters on both sides,” Kwasi Amoako-Atta said.

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana