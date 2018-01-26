Patient, nurse, and 2 others killed in ambulance accident

An ambulance conveying a patient from the Axim Government Hospital in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, crashed into an articulated truck on Friday evening, killing the patient and his relative, and two others on board – a nurse and an Ambulance worker respectively.
The Ambulance with registration number GT – 7348-15, reportedly crashed into the truck with registration number, GV 1453-14, when other cars on the road delayed in paving the way for the speeding ambulance.
9 perish in fatal crash at Teacher Mante
Just yesterday [Thursday], nine persons died with twenty [20] others injured in an accident that occurred at Teacher Mante, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.
The accident occurred when A VIP bus heading towards Accra with registration number GE 2393 10, and a cargo truck, registered GT 1327 10, heading towards Kumasi, collided head-on.
The accident, which happened around 4:30 pm today [Thursday], had a one and half-year-old child among the dead.