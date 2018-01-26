‘God made me captain, not human’ – Gyan tells critics

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has hit out at his critics saying he is Black Stars captain by divine appointment.

The all time leading goal scorer for the Black Stars has recently been at the end of some harsh comments from various figures in the football world including former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe who said Essien or Muntari, and not Gyan, should have been made captain after Stephen Appiah’s retirement.

Gyan, 32, posted a 5-minute-long video on his instagram page venting his anger at his critics.

“All those people who wish my downfall and curse me, just look at their lives and where their lives are heading to. Because God knows I have a pure heart,” he said.

“I have a pure heart. My heart is so clean but they don’t know. I am progressing and they need to be asking me how I made it this far. This is true talk.

“God made me the captain of Ghana. You can have your own opinion but whether you like it or not, I am captain of Ghana and God put me there, not any human.”

Gyan has had a tumultuous reign as Black Stars captain and has been caught in the middle of a number of scandals including being threatened with a sex tape blackmail in 2015.

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana